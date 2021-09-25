Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $934,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

