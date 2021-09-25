Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,368 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of 23andMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ME. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

23andMe stock opened at 9.28 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 18.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.55.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

