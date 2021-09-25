Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.