AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading 4.6% Higher

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.53. 3,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,207,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AerCap by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

