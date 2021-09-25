Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 722,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,084. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

