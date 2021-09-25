ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.94

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and traded as low as $46.73. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 7,854 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

