Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

ADC traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 349,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

