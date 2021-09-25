Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,232,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.16. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.