Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt Purchases 29,000 Shares of Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Stock

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Plato Income Maximiser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.