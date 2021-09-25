Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt Purchases 29,000 Shares of Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Stock

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Plato Income Maximiser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
