Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.42

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

