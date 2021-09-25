Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 1,600 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -866.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.