Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238,642 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 13.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $433,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,997,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.