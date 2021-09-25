Allen Investment Management LLC Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 813,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Apple by 14.0% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 323,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Apple by 20.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 292,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Apple by 78.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 242,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 106,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.