Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €254.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €228.42 ($268.73).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €192.34 ($226.28) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €198.99 and its 200 day moving average is €209.80.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.