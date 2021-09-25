Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 33,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $30,567,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 894.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,852.66. The company had a trading volume of 747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,413.34 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,797.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,505.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

