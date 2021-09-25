Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alstom stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

