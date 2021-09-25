AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 4.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 141,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,122,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

