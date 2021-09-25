American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE ACC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

