American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 711.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.