American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 35,432 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 575,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $263.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

