American Century Companies Inc. Has $168,000 Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qudian by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Qudian by 39.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qudian by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qudian by 251.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

