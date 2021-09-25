American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,082 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

