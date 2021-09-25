American Century Companies Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.