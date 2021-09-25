American Century Companies Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth about $449,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOS opened at $2.27 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

