American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $13,913,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $9,694,000. Finally, CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,582,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
