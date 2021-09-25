American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $8,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $490.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

