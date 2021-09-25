Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,247. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

