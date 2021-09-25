AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Denise L. Jackson Sells 1,000 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

