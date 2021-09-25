Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 472,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Innoviva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.