Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PAE reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27. PAE has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.