Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.78) and the highest is ($1.41). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

RLMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

