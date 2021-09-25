Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Shopify reported sales of $767.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,512.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,336.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

