Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Sep 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

SLRC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.04. 95,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,944. The firm has a market cap of $804.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

