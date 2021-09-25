Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NYSE BIP opened at $55.88 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

