Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLx Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PLx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

