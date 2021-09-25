Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $32.32

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.