Analysts Set Expectations for Essentra plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essentra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FLRAF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Essentra has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

