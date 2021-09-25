Analysts Set Expectations for Essentra plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essentra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.