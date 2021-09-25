Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price at $46.25

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 2,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

