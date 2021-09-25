Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $33.86

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.