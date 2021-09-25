Analyzing Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Well and Capita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million 9.66 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -4.30 Capita $4.27 billion 0.27 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Well and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 6 0 2.46 Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.46%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Capita.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -79.09% -15.41% -14.11% Capita N/A N/A N/A

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

