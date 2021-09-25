Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.22 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Theta Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 762.07%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Theta Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

