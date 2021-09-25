Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $21.12

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $22.55. Annexon shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Annexon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.