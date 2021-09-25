Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $35.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.74 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $381.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.49. Anthem has a 52-week low of $246.20 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.