APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of APi Group worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

