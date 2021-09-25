Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.80 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 51,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

