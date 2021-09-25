Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Up 0.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 138,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 145,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000.

