Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.