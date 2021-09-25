Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

