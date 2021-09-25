Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 670,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,161. The firm has a market cap of $435.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

