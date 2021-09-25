Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.