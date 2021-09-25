Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

